Azarov's case sent to court

The Security Service of Ukraine has completed a special pre-trial investigation against former Prime Minister Mykola Azarov, who publicly supports Russia's armed aggression. The indictment has been sent to court. This was reported by the SBU, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, Azarov is trying to avoid justice by hiding abroad.

He actively cooperates with representatives of the Russian special services and carries out their instructions regarding information and subversive activities against Ukraine.

To this end, Azarov regularly appears on Russian propagandists' TV programs, including Solovyov and Skabeeva's talk shows.

The former prime minister justifies the full-scale invasion of Russia and denies the war crimes of the Nazis against the civilian population of Ukraine. He also publicly calls for the seizure of state power in Ukraine and tries to artificially discredit the command of the Defense Forces - the SBU said in a statement.

Based on the evidence gathered, SBU investigators notified Azarov of suspicion under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

-ч. 6, Art. 111-1 (collaboration, organization and conduct of political events, information activities in cooperation with the aggressor state);

-ч. 3, Art. 109 (actions aimed at violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or at seizure of state power committed by prior conspiracy);

- ч. 3 of Art. 436-2 (justification, recognition of the legitimacy, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

Azarov faces up to 12 years in prison.

However, as he is a fugitive from justice, comprehensive measures are underway to bring him to justice for his crimes against Ukraine.

