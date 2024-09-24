Average air pollution level in Kyiv in the morning - KCSA

In Kyiv, as of the morning of September 24, the level of air pollution is average, KCSA reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"As of 08:00 on September 24, the level of air pollution in Kyiv is average. The radiation background in the entire city is normal," the Department of Environmental Protection and Climate Change Adaptation of KCSA reported.

According to the monitoring service IQAir, Kyiv is 57th in the city ranking in terms of air pollution at 10:55 a.m.

