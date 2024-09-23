Air quality in Kyiv has normalized - KCSA
Kyiv • UNN
According to KCSA, as of 15:00, the air quality in Kyiv has returned to normal. There is a low level of air pollution in the capital.
Details
As KCSA stated, "all previous recommendations regarding restrictions on staying outside are canceled".
