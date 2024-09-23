Air quality in Kyiv has normalized - KCSA

As of 15:00, the air quality in Kyiv has normalized, with a low level of pollution, KCSA reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"As of 15:00, the air quality in Kyiv has returned to normal, with a low level of pollution," KCSA reported on Telegram.

As KCSA stated, "all previous recommendations regarding restrictions on staying outside are canceled".

