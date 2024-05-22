ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Attempted assassination of Slovak prime minister: Fico's health condition does not allow him to be transported to Bratislava

Attempted assassination of Slovak prime minister: Fico's health condition does not allow him to be transported to Bratislava

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25222 views

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico remains in serious but stable condition at Roosevelt Hospital after the assassination attempt, and his transfer to Bratislava is not possible for several more days.

The issue of transferring Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico from Roosevelt Hospital will not be relevant for a few more days. He is not yet in a condition to be transported to Bratislava, UNN reports with reference to Aktuality.

Details

Roosevelt Hospital, where Fico is staying, reported on his current health condition. She noted that today's medical consultation confirmed the treatment procedure chosen for the Prime Minister, including all medical interventions.

"The patient's condition is serious, but currently stable," the hospital added on its social media page.

Defense Minister Robert Kaliniak also spoke about the stabilization of Robert Fico's condition on Wednesday morning. Currently, according to Kaliniak, the prime minister's health condition does not allow him to be transferred from the FDR University Hospital and Polyclinic in Banská Bystrica, where Fico has been recovering for a week after the assassination attempt.

Minister Kaliniak claims to have had a private conversation with the Prime Minister about Robert Fico's perception of the assassination attempt, but he wants it to remain private. He assured that journalists would have the opportunity to ask the prime minister directly.

Last Wednesday, Fico was targeted by 71-year-old Juraj K. The assailant shot several times at the prime minister after the end of a government meeting in Handlove.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

