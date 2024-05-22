Attempted assassination of Slovak prime minister: Fico's health condition does not allow him to be transported to Bratislava

The issue of transferring Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico from Roosevelt Hospital will not be relevant for a few more days. He is not yet in a condition to be transported to Bratislava, UNN reports with reference to Aktuality.

Details

Roosevelt Hospital, where Fico is staying, reported on his current health condition. She noted that today's medical consultation confirmed the treatment procedure chosen for the Prime Minister, including all medical interventions.

"The patient's condition is serious, but currently stable," the hospital added on its social media page.

Defense Minister Robert Kaliniak also spoke about the stabilization of Robert Fico's condition on Wednesday morning. Currently, according to Kaliniak, the prime minister's health condition does not allow him to be transferred from the FDR University Hospital and Polyclinic in Banská Bystrica, where Fico has been recovering for a week after the assassination attempt.

Slovak doctors tell about Fico's condition after the assassination attempt

Minister Kaliniak claims to have had a private conversation with the Prime Minister about Robert Fico's perception of the assassination attempt, but he wants it to remain private. He assured that journalists would have the opportunity to ask the prime minister directly.

Recall

Last Wednesday, Fico was targeted by 71-year-old Juraj K. The assailant shot several times at the prime minister after the end of a government meeting in Handlove.