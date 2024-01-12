Attacks in the Red Sea: German Tesla plant suspends production due to lack of parts

Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla announced on Thursday, January 11, that it is suspending most of its production for two weeks at its European plant near Berlin. This was reported by AFP and UNN.

Details

The manufacturer cites a shortage of spare parts due to the lengthening of transportation routes due to attacks in the Red Sea.

Significantly longer transportation times create a gap in supply chains Tesla writes in a press release.

Production will be suspended from January 29 to February 11. The exception applies to several sub-sectors at the Gigafactory located south of Berlin.

Tesla recalls 1.6 million cars due to software problem