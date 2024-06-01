Attack on Lviv region: 4 people were injured at one of the critical infrastructure facilities

Due to the night attack of the enemy on one of the critical infrastructure facilities in the Lviv region, four people were injured. This was announced by the chairman of the Lviv regional military (state) administration Maxim Kozitsky, reports UNN.

According to updated information, as a result of the enemy's night attack on one of the critical infrastructure facilities in the Lviv region, unfortunately, four people were injured. They were hospitalized. Condition-moderate severity Kozitsky wrote to Telergram.

It was reported that during an enemy attack on the night of June 1, 6 cruise missiles hit three critical infrastructure facilities in the Lviv region. There is destruction.

