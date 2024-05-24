Attack in Kharkiv: russian federation damaged non-residential premises and residential buildings, no casualties so far
Kyiv • UNN
The enemy shelling damaged residential and non-residential buildings in Kharkiv, but there are no casualties or injuries at the moment.
Residential and non-residential buildings in Kharkiv were damaged as a result of an enemy attack. Preliminarily, there were no casualties. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.
At the sites of the last two arrivals, non-residential premises and residential buildings were damaged, including broken windows and smashed fences. As of now, there have been no casualties
Recall
Earlier, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, informed about the explosions in Kharkiv.