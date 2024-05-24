Attack in Kharkiv: russian federation damaged non-residential premises and residential buildings, no casualties so far

Residential and non-residential buildings in Kharkiv were damaged as a result of an enemy attack. Preliminarily, there were no casualties. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.

At the sites of the last two arrivals, non-residential premises and residential buildings were damaged, including broken windows and smashed fences. As of now, there have been no casualties - said Igor Terekhov.

Recall

Earlier, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, informed about the explosions in Kharkiv.

Explosions occurred in Kharkiv