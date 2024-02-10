Attack by russian drones: Infrastructure damage and grain losses in the ports of Greater Odesa

Yesterday, russians damaged the transshipment infrastructure and destroyed grain stocks. This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction Oleksandr Kubrakov, UNN reports.

More than 22 million tons of various cargoes have been exported since the beginning of the temporary corridor through the Black Sea, known worldwide as the Ukrainian Corridor.

The main transshipment takes place through the three ports of Greater Odesa, where yesterday's attack by enemy drones damaged infrastructure and destroyed grain stocks. However, port workers are recovering quite quickly.

The transshipment comes from three ports in Greater Odesa - Chornomorsk, Odesa, and Pivdennyi. At night, they were attacked again by Russian drones. Unfortunately, we have damaged the transshipment infrastructure and destroyed grain - said Oleksandr Kubrakov.

Since July 18, when the grain corridor ceased to operate, russia's attacks on Ukraine's seaports have damaged nearly 200 port infrastructure facilities and injured more than 26 civilians.

