Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Attack by russian drones: Infrastructure damage and grain losses in the ports of Greater Odesa

Attack by russian drones: Infrastructure damage and grain losses in the ports of Greater Odesa

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 105953 views

More than 22 million tons of various cargoes were exported from the ports of Greater Odesa through the temporary Ukrainian corridor. At night, the ports were attacked by Russian drones. Unfortunately, there is damage to the transshipment infrastructure and destroyed grain.

Yesterday, russians damaged the transshipment infrastructure and destroyed grain stocks. This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction Oleksandr Kubrakov, UNN reports.  

Details

More than 22 million tons of various cargoes have been exported since the beginning of the temporary corridor through the Black Sea, known worldwide as the Ukrainian Corridor. 

The main transshipment takes place through the three ports of Greater Odesa, where yesterday's attack by enemy drones damaged infrastructure and destroyed grain stocks. However, port workers are recovering quite quickly.

The transshipment comes from three ports in Greater Odesa - Chornomorsk, Odesa, and Pivdennyi. At night, they were attacked again by Russian drones. Unfortunately, we have damaged the transshipment infrastructure and destroyed grain

- said Oleksandr Kubrakov.

Add

Since July 18, when the grain corridor ceased to operate, russia's attacks on Ukraine's seaports have damaged nearly 200 port infrastructure facilities and injured more than 26 civilians.

Ukrainian corridor: over 20 million tons of cargo exported from the ports of Greater Odesa03.02.24, 16:48 • 62665 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarEconomy
black-seaBlack Sea
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa

