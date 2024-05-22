ATO soldiers commented on the threats of NABU and SAPO to arrest their lands: "let them come to our front"

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 62700 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103776 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146844 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151195 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247390 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173455 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164826 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148244 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224208 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113033 views

March 1, 11:59 AM • 63993 views
March 1, 12:32 PM • 100879 views
March 1, 01:18 PM • 34358 views
04:47 PM • 45972 views
05:32 PM • 38973 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247397 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224211 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 210517 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 236356 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 223264 views
06:49 PM • 62700 views
05:32 PM • 38942 views
04:47 PM • 45939 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 112328 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 113262 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 153929 views

The ATO fighters are outraged by the threats of NABU and SAPO to take away their legally obtained land plots, promise to fight for their property and invite law enforcement officers to the front line.

ATO soldiers who appear in the criminal case of NABU detectives and SAPO prosecutors are outraged by statements about the possible seizure of their land plots.  In the comments of UNN They said that they are ready to prove the legality of obtaining land, fight for their property and wait for law enforcement officers in the trenches. 

Details

How to fight – everyone needs us, and how to protect our issues, no one cares about us. We have those who get land plots – ministers, their families, and so on. When we return from the war, we will also ask what they were doing here. So that they don't relax very much here and don't think that we forget about them at the front

- serviceman Alexander Petrenko speaks emotionally. 

The man invites NABU investigators to his front line, where he is ready to give any evidence and explain that he received the land absolutely legally.

"As far as I know, in the area of Perekrestovka (these are the lands discussed in the criminal proceedings against ex – minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solsky-ed.) there were lands that someone illegally cultivated, did not pay rent. Together with our brothers and sisters, we submitted documents, issued them, and received them. The company, to which there are no complaints, helped. All participants in military operations received land.

Who should I set up now to take the land??? I am ready to communicate with law enforcement agencies. Let them come to Bakhmut, I will give any explanations in the dugout, my wife will throw off the documents. If they want to, they'll arrest you and put you in jail, but they won't transfer everyone. I don't need someone else's, but I'll bite my throat," the serviceman adds. 

The same position is held by the participant of the Anti-Terrorist Operation, who is now also on the front line, Andrey Sitalo.

I'm currently serving, renting out land. I feel bad about the fact that my land plot can be taken away - they gave the guys land, and now they are taking it away. Everything is as usual. But I am ready to fight for my land

- the man notes. 

Another serviceman, Nikolai Selyukov, does not understand why he risks his life every day at the front for people who want to take away his land. And this applies not only to NABU and prosecutors, but also to state-owned enterprises of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences "Iskra" and "Nadezhda", which do not have any rights to these lands, but still want to use them. 

Let them come here (to the front – Ed.). It turns out that they want to take my land, and I'm fighting for them. 

The prosecutor's office is also at the front. I would have changed with them for at least two weeks in two years, and that would have been good. I would rent them a trench. Already, more than half of my brothers who received that land are dead. They remembered these lands many years later. This is not the time to do this now," Selyukov said. 

Context 

Recall that we are talking about ATO soldiers who used their right to privatize land plots in the Sumy region , which are now claimed by the National Agrarian Academy. NABU and SAPO are on the side of "Agrarian scientists", and in fact against the soldiers of the ATO. This version resonates with the decisions of the courts, in particular the Supreme Court, which ruled that the naan had nothing to do with these lands, at least legally. They considered them their own as heirs of Soviet collective farms, but they do not have any official document of ownership. 

 And while the participants of the anti - terrorist operation are at the front, the NABU makes statements about their intentions to arrest their lands, which, of course, cause indignation of society and The Defenders themselves. 

"Those (lands – ed.) that were transferred to the ownership of ATO participants and other persons-we, in fact, continued the pre-trial investigation, and we decided that it would be more expedient to do this when we have more complete evidence. Now we have received a number of expert examinations in March of this year, which are actually attached to the materials of the petition, which justify the suspicion in our opinion, and in the near future we will also decide further measures," said Anastasia Andronova, a representative of SAPO.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Crimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising