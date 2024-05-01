At the UN meeting, Russia opposes the resolution on the genocide in Srebrenica

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 88448 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108952 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151729 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155661 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251597 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174461 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165669 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148366 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226565 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113077 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 36542 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70787 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 38674 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 32138 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64707 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251597 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226565 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212530 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238249 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224999 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 88448 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64707 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70787 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113179 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114064 views
At the UN meeting, Russia opposes the resolution on the genocide in Srebrenica

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16529 views

Russia opposed the UN resolution that recognized the massacre of about 8,000 Muslims in Srebrenica by Serbian troops in 1995 as genocide, calling it "one-sided" and "politically charged.

Russia did not support the resolution recognizing the events in Srebrenica as genocide. The position of the Russian side at the Security Council on the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina was expressed by the Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzia. According to him, the draft resolution is "one-sided" and "politically charged." This was reported by the Russian media, UNN reports .

Details

According to Nebenzi, the draft "has nothing to do" with the stated goal of the meeting to perpetuate the memory of the victims of the 1995 tragedy and achieve national reconciliation.  Nebenzija noted that the authors of the resolution did not try to achieve reconciliation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, but tried to "approve the qualification of historical events that meets only their interests.

The resolution was sent to the UN by Germany and Rwanda. The document proposes to declare July 11 as the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Srebrenica Genocide. In 1995, on this day, about 8,000 Muslims were killed by Serbs while trying to escape the city. In 2007, the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia recognized the Serbs' actions as genocide.

Recall

On April 18 , the Parliament of the Autonomous Republika Srpska (part of Bosnia and Herzegovina) approved a report that claims that the killing of 8,000 Muslims by Serb forces in Srebrenica during the Bosnian War was not genocide.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
united-nationsUnited Nations
bosnia-and-herzegovinaBosnia and Herzegovina
ruandaRwanda
germanyGermany

Contact us about advertising