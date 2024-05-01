At the UN meeting, Russia opposes the resolution on the genocide in Srebrenica

Russia did not support the resolution recognizing the events in Srebrenica as genocide. The position of the Russian side at the Security Council on the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina was expressed by the Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzia. According to him, the draft resolution is "one-sided" and "politically charged." This was reported by the Russian media, UNN reports .

According to Nebenzi, the draft "has nothing to do" with the stated goal of the meeting to perpetuate the memory of the victims of the 1995 tragedy and achieve national reconciliation. Nebenzija noted that the authors of the resolution did not try to achieve reconciliation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, but tried to "approve the qualification of historical events that meets only their interests.

The resolution was sent to the UN by Germany and Rwanda. The document proposes to declare July 11 as the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Srebrenica Genocide. In 1995, on this day, about 8,000 Muslims were killed by Serbs while trying to escape the city. In 2007, the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia recognized the Serbs' actions as genocide.

Recall

On April 18 , the Parliament of the Autonomous Republika Srpska (part of Bosnia and Herzegovina) approved a report that claims that the killing of 8,000 Muslims by Serb forces in Srebrenica during the Bosnian War was not genocide.