At the front, the invaders advanced near Novopokrovsky, in Staromayorsky and captured Ivanovskoye-DeepState
Kyiv • UNN
On the front line, the invaders advanced near Novopokrovsky, in Staromayorsky and captured Ivanovskoye. This is reported by the head of Deep State, reports UNN.
Recall
In the Pokrovsky direction, during the day, the enemy attacked Ukrainian defenders near Yevgenyevka, Novoaleksandrovka, Novopokrovsky, Karlovka, Yasnobrodovka and Umansky 20 times.
