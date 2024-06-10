At the front, the invaders advanced near Novopokrovsky, in Staromayorsky and captured Ivanovskoye-DeepState

On the front line, the invaders advanced near Novopokrovsky, in Staromayorsky and captured Ivanovskoye. This is reported by the head of Deep State, reports UNN.

In the Pokrovsky direction, during the day, the enemy attacked Ukrainian defenders near Yevgenyevka, Novoaleksandrovka, Novopokrovsky, Karlovka, Yasnobrodovka and Umansky 20 times.

Russians actively attack in Pokrovsky direction, 9 military clashes continue - General Staff