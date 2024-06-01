At night, russian troops attacked hydroelectric power stations of Ukrhydroenergo

At night, two hydroelectric power plants were attacked during a russian missile attack. This was reported by the press service of Ukrhydroenergo, reports UNN.

Details

It is reported that during the night attack, when the enemy fired at energy facilities in five regions of Ukraine, two hydroelectric power plants were also under attack.

There is also a hit to the infrastructure near the stations.

Critical equipment damage. Hydropower companies are working to eliminate the consequences - the message says.

The company recalled that since the beginning of a full-scale invasion by russia, the Kakhovskaya HPP was destroyed, and more than 110 missiles were fired at all HPPs and PSPPS of Ukrhydroenergo.

Recall

On the night of June 1, russia attacked power facilities in Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

It was also noted that russia attacked two DTEK thermal power plants on the night of June 1.

