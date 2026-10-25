Armenia won the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2026

The winner of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2026 was Armenia’s representative Naré with the song "BOO!". This was reported by UNN.

Details

The singer secured her country’s third victory in the history of the competition, receiving a total of 202 points (103 from the professional jury and 99 from viewers around the world).

Ukraine’s participant Erika Kolesnichenko, with the song Not A Lullaby, placed ninth, receiving 106 points.

It should be added that 16 countries took part in this year’s Junior Eurovision final. The winner was determined by the results of the viewers’ vote (50%) and the juries of the 17 participating countries (50%).

Reminder

Ireland will not take part in the 2027 "Eurovision" Song Contest due to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Eurovision 2027: Ukraine has begun accepting applications for the national selection