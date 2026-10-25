Armenia won the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2026

$45.0550.44
ukenru
09:28 PM • 4024 views
Russia struck Kharkiv with a jet-powered drone: one person was killed
08:34 PM • 9320 views
Ukraine physically cannot use Starlink for long-range strikes — “Flash” responds to MuskPhoto
October 24, 03:37 PM • 24020 views
A shooting occurred in Kyiv; one person was killed and another wounded
October 24, 02:19 PM • 24026 views
Rain in several regions and fog in the west: what the weather will be like in Ukraine on October 25Photo
October 24, 11:43 AM • 28949 views
Only 24 Patriot missiles in 90 days - Zelenskyy revealed the scale of the deliveries
October 24, 10:47 AM • 30266 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against those involved in the production of Russian ballistic weapons
October 24, 09:44 AM • 26826 views
95% reservation for the defense industry and energy sector, plus a coordination center — changes to the reservation system explained
October 24, 08:37 AM • 25940 views
Starlink speed restored, to over 400 km/h - Defense Minister
October 24, 08:20 AM • 24046 views
Defense Forces struck Russian facilities linked to its missile program and an aircraft - General Staff
October 24, 07:18 AM • 20314 views
New US-Ukraine-Russia talks to take place in Abu Dhabi or Switzerland - Reuters
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
0m/s
94%
756mm
Popular news
Quentin Tarantino showed the first 17 minutes of the sequel to “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”VideoOctober 24, 01:31 PM • 20768 views
Ukrzaliznytsia reminded passengers about the transition to winter time: what passengers should knowVideoOctober 24, 02:38 PM • 6832 views
A group preparing mass riots and recruiting young people through social media has been exposed in MoldovaOctober 24, 03:19 PM • 4474 views
Drake celebrated his 40th birthday with a Backstreet Boys performance and gifts for guestsOctober 24, 03:56 PM • 14032 views
alyona alyona underwent stomach-reduction surgery and explained why she decided to undergo the surgical procedurePhoto05:07 PM • 11519 views
Publications
7 talismans for the home: which symbols, according to folk beliefs, attract prosperity and protect against troublesOctober 24, 10:00 AM • 30825 views
The state will compensate up to 80% of wartime losses to civilian shipping: who will receive the funds and how to applyOctober 23, 07:29 PM • 51612 views
Shelters in schools and kindergartens are no longer for everyone: who will be allowed to take shelter from shellingOctober 23, 12:22 PM • 53444 views
Ukraine's economy is approaching a critical threshold: experts warn that reducing employee deferments will intensify the decline
Exclusive
October 23, 10:30 AM • 47685 views
Two weeks without court hearings: who and why is delaying the consideration of the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors?October 23, 07:42 AM • 53767 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Ihor Terekhov
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Kharkiv
Vinnytsia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
alyona alyona underwent stomach-reduction surgery and explained why she decided to undergo the surgical procedurePhoto05:07 PM • 11522 views
Drake celebrated his 40th birthday with a Backstreet Boys performance and gifts for guestsOctober 24, 03:56 PM • 14036 views
Quentin Tarantino showed the first 17 minutes of the sequel to “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”VideoOctober 24, 01:31 PM • 20773 views
Arnold Schwarzenegger competed with his son in carving pumpkins for HalloweenPhotoOctober 24, 10:41 AM • 27205 views
Japan introduces historic changes for its 1,500-year-old imperial monarchy October 24, 09:10 AM • 28106 views
Actual
Starlink
Social network
Kh-101
Nord Stream 2
The New York Times

Armenia won the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

Armenia's representative Nare, with the song BOO!, scored 202 points and won the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2026. Ukraine came in 9th place.

Armenia won the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2026

The winner of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2026 was Armenia’s representative Naré with the song "BOO!". This was reported by UNN.

Details

The singer secured her country’s third victory in the history of the competition, receiving a total of 202 points (103 from the professional jury and 99 from viewers around the world).

Ukraine’s participant Erika Kolesnichenko, with the song Not A Lullaby, placed ninth, receiving 106 points.

It should be added that 16 countries took part in this year’s Junior Eurovision final. The winner was determined by the results of the viewers’ vote (50%) and the juries of the 17 participating countries (50%).

Reminder

Ireland will not take part in the 2027 "Eurovision" Song Contest due to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Eurovision 2027: Ukraine has begun accepting applications for the national selection15.09.26, 14:29 • 52339 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

CultureEvents
Republic of Ireland
Armenia
Gaza Strip
Ukraine