ARMA to transfer 148 Medvedchuk paintings to the National Museum and sell 136

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency will donate 148 paintings by traitor Medvedchuk to the National Art Museum of Ukraine to preserve cultural heritage, and sell 136. This was reported by the ARMA, UNN writes.

"The Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) has received expert opinions on the seized paintings (within the framework of one court order) that belonged to the traitor Viktor Medvedchuk," ARMA writes.

Out of 284 arrested paintings:

148 paintings will be transferred to the National Art Museum of Ukraine to become the property of future generations of Ukrainians.

Almost all of them are works by famous Ukrainian artists: more than 100 paintings from Medvedchuk's collection are of cultural value

136 paintings that do not have significant cultural value will be sold through Prozorro.Sale. The proceeds will be used for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Works by Trush and Erdelli: the museum fund of Ukraine will be replenished with hundreds of paintings seized from Medvedchuk

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) has announced competitions to select appraisers and managers for Viktor Medvedchuk's seized property. This includes factories, a sports center, apartments and a house in different regions of Ukraine.