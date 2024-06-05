ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Works by Trush and Erdelli: the museum fund of Ukraine will be replenished with hundreds of paintings seized from Medvedchuk

Works by Trush and Erdelli: the museum fund of Ukraine will be replenished with hundreds of paintings seized from Medvedchuk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16805 views

The national police seized and returned to the state ownership a unique decoration of the III century, a collection of antiquities and 264 paintings that were found in the possession of Viktor Medvedchuk, accused of treason.

Law enforcement officers seized and returned to state ownership a unique decoration of the III century, a collection of antiquities and 264 paintings that were found in the possession of Viktor Medvedchuk, an ex-investigator of the OPWJ banned in Ukraine, accused of treason. This was announced by the head of the Department of strategic investigations of the National Police Andrey Rubel, the press service of the National Police reports, writes UNN.

We have a separate focus on preserving cultural heritage, because after 2014, a lot of things were captured, destroyed, stolen, during which time we had three large-scale cases, which we can now talk about,

- said Andrey Rubel.

Details

He noted that of the 264 paintings that were seized from Medvedchuk's premises, 112 of them have cultural value. These are the works of Trush, Erdely and Glushchenko. They are currently in storage at the National Art Museum.

Rubel added that a member of the group involved in financing the so-called "DPR" was seized a collection of Antiquities worth millions of dollars (more than 6 thousand items). Among them is a rare sword of the Huns. The decoration is a Gothic belt set dating back to the third century AD. E.it was seized from the "black archaeologist" when he tried to sell it. Analogs of the found antiquities are the most famous exhibits in the main museums of Denmark and Sweden.

The value of the seized artifacts and works of art is millions of dollars. However, the main thing is not their cost, but the fact that the national heritage is returned to the state from private collections of bandits,

- said the head of the Department of strategic investigations of the National Police.

Recall

The arrested 92-meter yacht Royal Romance, which previously belonged to Viktor Medvedchuk, has acquired the status of a Ukrainian vessel under the jurisdiction of Ukraine.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

CultureCrimes and emergencies

