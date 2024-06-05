Works by Trush and Erdelli: the museum fund of Ukraine will be replenished with hundreds of paintings seized from Medvedchuk

Law enforcement officers seized and returned to state ownership a unique decoration of the III century, a collection of antiquities and 264 paintings that were found in the possession of Viktor Medvedchuk, an ex-investigator of the OPWJ banned in Ukraine, accused of treason. This was announced by the head of the Department of strategic investigations of the National Police Andrey Rubel, the press service of the National Police reports, writes UNN.

We have a separate focus on preserving cultural heritage, because after 2014, a lot of things were captured, destroyed, stolen, during which time we had three large-scale cases, which we can now talk about, - said Andrey Rubel.

Details

He noted that of the 264 paintings that were seized from Medvedchuk's premises, 112 of them have cultural value. These are the works of Trush, Erdely and Glushchenko. They are currently in storage at the National Art Museum.

Rubel added that a member of the group involved in financing the so-called "DPR" was seized a collection of Antiquities worth millions of dollars (more than 6 thousand items). Among them is a rare sword of the Huns. The decoration is a Gothic belt set dating back to the third century AD. E.it was seized from the "black archaeologist" when he tried to sell it. Analogs of the found antiquities are the most famous exhibits in the main museums of Denmark and Sweden.

The value of the seized artifacts and works of art is millions of dollars. However, the main thing is not their cost, but the fact that the national heritage is returned to the state from private collections of bandits, - said the head of the Department of strategic investigations of the National Police.

Recall

The arrested 92-meter yacht Royal Romance, which previously belonged to Viktor Medvedchuk, has acquired the status of a Ukrainian vessel under the jurisdiction of Ukraine.