What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Arakhamia suggested that the president disclose data on military losses in order to increase the rate of mobilization

Arakhamia suggested that the president disclose data on military losses in order to increase the rate of mobilization

Kyiv  •  UNN

The head of the Servant of the People faction suggested that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy make public the real military losses to speed up mobilization, as the actual losses are lower than public estimates: they are much less than 100,000 people.

Disclosure of casualty data can help during mobilization, as real losses are less than people imagine. According to "Left Bank", the head of the "Servant of the People" faction, David Arakhamia, said this during a panel discussion "2024: Scenarios for the Country", UNN reports.

Details

Arakhamia said he had proposed to the president to declassify data on Ukraine's losses in the war. However, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not yet made a decision on this.

When you go on the streets and ask people about the losses, I have never heard less than 100,000. And our losses are much less

- David Arakhamia said.

Arakhamia believes that realizing Ukraine's true losses in the war will show that the losses "are not as great as people imagine." 

The issue of casualties was discussed in the context of mobilization scenarios, which he called the biggest challenge facing the country. Arakhamia said that the new mobilization model will be implemented within four months. He considers the so-called smart mobilization appropriate, which will help to take into account the education and skills of the mobilized person that he or she has acquired in civilian life. 

He also said that it is planned to introduce certificates of military service, which will oblige people of mobilization age (27-60 years old) to have them.

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

