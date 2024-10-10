Anxiety, sleep disorders: The Ministry of Health on the most frequent appeals to hotlines and doctors regarding mental health

The most frequent mental health issues that Ukrainians call hotlines and see family doctors about are anxiety, sleep disturbances, depressed mood, and memory problems.

This was announced by the Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports .

Compared to the beginning of the war, we are now seeing a decline in phone calls to our hotlines related to mental health or psycho-emotional disorders. We understand why this is happening. Because Ukraine has launched an all-Ukrainian mental health program “Are you okay?”, which is being implemented on the initiative of First Lady Olena Zelenska, and within this program there is a hotline launched by the National Psychological Association, which is specialized - Lyashko said.

Mental health: some veterans are still embarrassed to seek help

He noted that calls on psycho-emotional issues are directed to the hotline of the National Psychological Association.

Separately, we already understand that there is a result of its work, the implementation of this program... The most frequent appeals, both to hotlines and to family doctors, are feelings of anxiety, sleep disturbances, depressed mood, and memory impairment. These are triggers that you need to pay attention to, my advice is not to be shy, come to your family doctor, or dial the hotline of the National Psychological Association - Lyashko said.

“It is important that society accepts them and feels their need": a psychotherapist on supporting the military and returning them to civilian life

HelpHelp

The line of the National Psychological Association is 0 800 100 102.

Contact center of the Ministry of Health - 0 800 60 20 19.

Crisis assistance and support hotline of the Ukrainian Veterans Fund under the Ministry of Veterans for veterans and their families - 0 800 332 029.

Addendum Addendum

The All-Ukrainian mental health program “Are You OK?” has provided Ukrainians with adviceon how to cope with anxiety and similar stress attacks.