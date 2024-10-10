Anxiety, sleep disorders: The Ministry of Health on the most frequent appeals to hotlines and doctors regarding mental health

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 11844 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 88298 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 158847 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133472 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140535 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137779 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178105 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111936 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169496 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104680 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Anxiety, sleep disorders: The Ministry of Health on the most frequent appeals to hotlines and doctors regarding mental health

Anxiety, sleep disorders: The Ministry of Health on the most frequent appeals to hotlines and doctors regarding mental health

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11084 views

The Minister of Health spoke about the most common mental health concerns of Ukrainians. These include anxiety, sleep disorders, depressed mood, and memory problems.

The most frequent mental health issues that Ukrainians call hotlines and see family doctors about are  anxiety, sleep disturbances, depressed mood, and memory problems.

This was announced by the Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports

Compared to the beginning of the war, we are now seeing a decline in phone calls to our hotlines related to mental health or psycho-emotional disorders. We understand why this is happening. Because Ukraine has launched an all-Ukrainian mental health program “Are you okay?”, which is being implemented on the initiative of First Lady Olena Zelenska, and within this program there is a hotline launched by the National Psychological Association, which is specialized

- Lyashko said. 

Mental health: some veterans are still embarrassed to seek help17.09.24, 10:11 • 121124 views

He noted that calls on psycho-emotional issues are directed to the hotline of the National Psychological Association. 

Separately, we already understand that there is a result of its work, the implementation of this program... The most frequent appeals, both to hotlines and to family doctors, are feelings of anxiety, sleep disturbances, depressed mood, and memory impairment. These are triggers that you need to pay attention to, my advice is not to be shy, come to your family doctor, or dial the hotline of the National Psychological Association

- Lyashko said. 

“It is important that society accepts them and feels their need": a psychotherapist on supporting the military and returning them to civilian life28.09.24, 17:39 • 118726 views

HelpHelp

The line of the National Psychological Association is 0 800 100 102.

Contact center of the Ministry of Health - 0 800 60 20 19.

Crisis assistance and support hotline of the Ukrainian Veterans Fund under the Ministry of Veterans for veterans and their families - 0 800 332 029.   

Addendum Addendum

The All-Ukrainian mental health program “Are You OK?” has provided Ukrainians with adviceon how to cope with anxiety and similar stress attacks.  

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyHealth

