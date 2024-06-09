ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Another teenager returned to Ukraine from the terrorist russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 46913 views

The save Ukraine team has returned to Ukraine a 17-year-old girl named Ilona, who was abducted by the russian federation.

The save Ukraine team managed to return home another teenager abducted by the terrorist russian federation. This is reported by the founder of Save Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Today, the founder of Save Ukraine, Mykola Kuleba, informed that another child was returned from a hostile country to his native land. Consequently, 17-year-old Ilona is already in Ukraine.

Despite a number of difficult challenges, the save Ukraine team managed to make every effort, and the abducted girl is finally on her native Ukrainian land. Ahead — a meeting with my mother. Happy to be involved in this incredible mission

- stated Nikolay Kuleba.

Five deported orphaned children returned to Ukraine from Russia01.06.24, 00:55 • 36062 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
ukraineUkraine

