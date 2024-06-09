Another teenager returned to Ukraine from the terrorist russia

The save Ukraine team managed to return home another teenager abducted by the terrorist russian federation. This is reported by the founder of Save Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Today, the founder of Save Ukraine, Mykola Kuleba, informed that another child was returned from a hostile country to his native land. Consequently, 17-year-old Ilona is already in Ukraine.

Despite a number of difficult challenges, the save Ukraine team managed to make every effort, and the abducted girl is finally on her native Ukrainian land. Ahead — a meeting with my mother. Happy to be involved in this incredible mission - stated Nikolay Kuleba.

