Another signal from the Ministry of Ecology: another scandal in the Tuzly Estuaries National Park

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:09 PM • 11709 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 88229 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 158837 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133463 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140532 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137778 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178103 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111936 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169493 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104680 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138027 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137581 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 77047 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 105864 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108053 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 158837 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 178103 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169493 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196969 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186039 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137581 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138027 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145113 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136611 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153620 views
Another signal from the Ministry of Ecology: another scandal in the Tuzly Estuaries National Park

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11761 views

In the Tuzly Estuaries National Park, 202 hectares of illegally plowed and sown land were found. The park management reported the violation to the police and regional administration.

In the Tuzly Estuaries National Park, 202 hectares of land were suddenly discovered that someone had sown grain. The discovery was made after the harvest. Olena Vlasenko, a leading engineer for the protection of natural ecosystems of the national park, told about this, UNN reports.

Details

It is specified that the relevant violation was discovered by representatives of the national park during the inventory of land plots of coastal protection zones that are part of the national park. Among other things, it is about the coastal protection zone of the Alibey, Karachaus, and Khadjider estuaries. Also, the areas of the coastal protection zone of the Shagany estuary (near the village of Kochkuvate) were additionally surveyed.

"According to the results of the measurements, 25 ruined areas of the PZS with a total area of 202.3420 hectares were identified on the territory of the Divisiyska and Tuzlivska territorial communities," the statement said.

The management of the national park reported this offense to the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police in Odesa Oblast and the Odesa Oblast State Administration.

As a reminder, for a long period of time, the Tuzly Estuaries National Park has been suffering from mass poaching . Law enforcement officers reported the latest case a week ago.

We also recall that in May 2024, mass poaching was detected in the Tuzly Estuaries National Park.

Earlier, UNN reported that the Tuzly Estuaries National Park in Odesa Oblast has an annual budget of UAH 5,565,380, of which 97% is spent on salaries for 45 employees. This is a very impressive number of staff for a national park during the war. However, according to law enforcement officials, they are unable to restore order there.

For comparison, the budget of Tuzly Estuaries is 300 drones, which are badly needed by the military on the front line and will be funded by people. Assuming that each national park has such budgets, and there are more than 50 of them, limiting their funding and releasing budgetary funds would be enough for 15,000 drones.

We would like to add that local authorities sent an appeal to the Ministry of Ecology to dismiss the management of the National Park, but the Ministry of Ecology has not announced a competition for a new manager.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

