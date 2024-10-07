In the Tuzly Estuaries National Park, 202 hectares of land were suddenly discovered that someone had sown grain. The discovery was made after the harvest. Olena Vlasenko, a leading engineer for the protection of natural ecosystems of the national park, told about this, UNN reports.

Details

It is specified that the relevant violation was discovered by representatives of the national park during the inventory of land plots of coastal protection zones that are part of the national park. Among other things, it is about the coastal protection zone of the Alibey, Karachaus, and Khadjider estuaries. Also, the areas of the coastal protection zone of the Shagany estuary (near the village of Kochkuvate) were additionally surveyed.

"According to the results of the measurements, 25 ruined areas of the PZS with a total area of 202.3420 hectares were identified on the territory of the Divisiyska and Tuzlivska territorial communities," the statement said.

The management of the national park reported this offense to the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police in Odesa Oblast and the Odesa Oblast State Administration.

As a reminder, for a long period of time, the Tuzly Estuaries National Park has been suffering from mass poaching . Law enforcement officers reported the latest case a week ago.

We also recall that in May 2024, mass poaching was detected in the Tuzly Estuaries National Park.

Earlier, UNN reported that the Tuzly Estuaries National Park in Odesa Oblast has an annual budget of UAH 5,565,380, of which 97% is spent on salaries for 45 employees. This is a very impressive number of staff for a national park during the war. However, according to law enforcement officials, they are unable to restore order there.

For comparison, the budget of Tuzly Estuaries is 300 drones, which are badly needed by the military on the front line and will be funded by people. Assuming that each national park has such budgets, and there are more than 50 of them, limiting their funding and releasing budgetary funds would be enough for 15,000 drones.

We would like to add that local authorities sent an appeal to the Ministry of Ecology to dismiss the management of the National Park, but the Ministry of Ecology has not announced a competition for a new manager.