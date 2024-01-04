Another prisoner exchange may take place in the coming weeks - Lubinets

The return of Ukrainian defenders from Russian captivity may take place again in the coming weeks. This was announced by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets during a telethon, UNN reports.

I hope that this process, which started this year, will show consistency. I hope that in the coming weeks we will be able to welcome our heroes home again - Dmytro Lubinets said.

Details

Over the past two weeks, according to the Ombudsman, there have been three positive developments. The first is mutual visits to prisoners of war. And also the mutual exchange of warm clothes. And finally, the long-awaited return of Ukrainian heroes from captivity.

As of now, 2,828 heroes and heroines have returned to Ukraine.

However, Lubinets urged Ukrainians to remember that we are at war with a terrorist country. "The Russians are insidiously fighting against us, and they are also insidiously negotiating. No one knows when they will be able to interrupt this process of return again," he said.

Addendum

On January 3, Ukraine managed to return more than 200 soldiers and civilians from Russian captivity.

According to the Ombudsman, the Ukrainians were held there from 6 months to more than 1.5 years. All of them returned from Russia in poor physical condition. They were exhausted and very thin. As for their moral condition, "all are morally strong, all are brave," Lubinets said.

