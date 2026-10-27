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Another eight children have been returned from occupied Kherson region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 292 views

Five girls and three boys aged 7–16 have been returned to territory controlled by Ukraine. Since the beginning of 2026, 243 children have been rescued.

Another eight children have been returned from occupied Kherson region

Eight more children have been returned from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region to territory controlled by Ukraine. This was reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, UNN writes.

Another eight children were successfully returned from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region to territory controlled by Ukraine

- the statement said.

As noted, they are five girls and three boys aged between 7 and 16. It is reported that among those rescued is a nine-year-old girl who was forced to attend an occupation school where the Ukrainian language was completely banned. She was forcibly involved in Russian propaganda movements, made to sing the Russian national anthem and write letters to Russian soldiers.

The girl and the other rescued children are now safe. They are undergoing reintegration at the "Nadiia and Recovery" centers, receiving psychological support and assistance with restoring their documents.

As Prokudin added, the return of the children was made possible with the assistance of the charitable organization Save Ukraine as part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine, Bring Kids Back UA.

Since the beginning of 2026, 243 children have already been returned from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region to territory controlled by Ukraine.

They endured pressure and threats from the occupiers — 11 children returned from the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region19.10.26, 16:30 • 3866 views

Olga Rozgon

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