“Another attempt to legitimize aggression": Lubinets condemns illegal elections in occupied Crimea

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116471 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 118977 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 193834 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151167 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151507 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142382 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196022 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112364 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185012 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105022 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US
February 28, 10:28 PM

February 28, 10:28 PM • 55354 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 10:53 PM

February 28, 10:53 PM • 82291 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"
February 28, 11:39 PM

February 28, 11:39 PM • 78407 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine
March 1, 12:46 AM

March 1, 12:46 AM • 53563 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
03:40 AM

03:40 AM • 60399 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

February 28, 02:39 PM • 193836 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196022 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185012 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211869 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200126 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148738 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
February 28, 02:48 PM

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148082 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
February 28, 09:59 AM

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152247 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143232 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea
February 26, 05:09 PM

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159682 views
“Another attempt to legitimize aggression": Lubinets condemns illegal elections in occupied Crimea

"Another attempt to legitimize aggression": Lubinets condemns illegal elections in occupied Crimea

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24385 views

Dmytro Lubinets stated that the elections in Crimea violate international law and the rights of Ukrainian citizens. He called on the international community not to recognize the results and to strengthen sanctions against Russia.

The illegal elections organized by Russia in Crimea  on September 6-8 in the temporarily occupied Crimea are a gross violation of international law. This was stated by the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, the way he described the Russian election was a violation of the fundamental rights and freedoms of Ukrainian citizens living in the occupied territories.

This (“elections” in Crimea - ed.) is another attempt to legitimize Russia's aggression, which has been systematically repressing Crimean Tatars, Ukrainians and all those who oppose the occupation since 2014. rF continues its policy of violent suppression of dissent

- Lubinets said. 

He also called  on the international community not to recognize the results of these illegal elections and to increase sanctions pressure on the aggressor state.

EU does not recognize Russia's illegal “elections” in occupied Crimea - statement09.09.24, 14:09 • 22059 views

The Ombudsman added that holding such elections is a direct violation of UN General Assembly resolutions that confirm Ukraine's sovereignty over Crimea.

The Office of the Ombudsman of Ukraine continues to monitor the situation and take all necessary measures to protect the rights of our citizens. We are making every effort to restore law and justice in the temporarily occupied territories

- Lubinets summarized. 

Recall

The National Resistance Center found out that the occupation authorities of Crimea introduced “early voting” before the September 8 “elections” due to the lack of interest of the population. More than 300 thousand “voters” were registered, mostly state employees and soldiers, to ensure the turnout.

Russian “elections” in the occupied territories of Ukraine are illegal. The Center of the strike committee gave an explanation06.09.24, 16:31 • 14489 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics

