“Another attempt to legitimize aggression": Lubinets condemns illegal elections in occupied Crimea

The illegal elections organized by Russia in Crimea on September 6-8 in the temporarily occupied Crimea are a gross violation of international law. This was stated by the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, the way he described the Russian election was a violation of the fundamental rights and freedoms of Ukrainian citizens living in the occupied territories.

This (“elections” in Crimea - ed.) is another attempt to legitimize Russia's aggression, which has been systematically repressing Crimean Tatars, Ukrainians and all those who oppose the occupation since 2014. rF continues its policy of violent suppression of dissent - Lubinets said.

He also called on the international community not to recognize the results of these illegal elections and to increase sanctions pressure on the aggressor state.

EU does not recognize Russia's illegal “elections” in occupied Crimea - statement

The Ombudsman added that holding such elections is a direct violation of UN General Assembly resolutions that confirm Ukraine's sovereignty over Crimea.

The Office of the Ombudsman of Ukraine continues to monitor the situation and take all necessary measures to protect the rights of our citizens. We are making every effort to restore law and justice in the temporarily occupied territories - Lubinets summarized.

Recall

The National Resistance Center found out that the occupation authorities of Crimea introduced “early voting” before the September 8 “elections” due to the lack of interest of the population. More than 300 thousand “voters” were registered, mostly state employees and soldiers, to ensure the turnout.

Russian “elections” in the occupied territories of Ukraine are illegal. The Center of the strike committee gave an explanation