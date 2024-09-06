The Russian pseudo-elections in the TOT are a legally insignificant profanation. This was emphasized by the Center for Strategic Communications and explained why, UNN reports.

Details

On September 8, within the framework of a single voting day, Russia holds elections of various levels in its own regions and the so-called "elections" in the TOT of Ukraine.

The Center reminded that regardless of the results of the local elections, regional authorities in Russia do not decide anything on their own, because Russia is a totalitarian dictatorship in which the constitution and democratic procedures are only a screen to cover the "vertical of power.

"We strongly condemn the involvement of Ukrainian citizens in the illegal so-called "elections" to the occupation "State Council of the Republic of Crimea" and "Legislative Assembly of Sevastopol". Crimea and Sevastopol are the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine," the statement said.

The Center added that by organizing electoral procedures in the regions bordering Ukraine and in the occupied territories that are a war zone, the Russian authorities deliberately expose people to danger in order to use their suffering for propaganda purposes.

In addition, the election of the governor of the Kursk region is taking place in conditions of "territorial uncertainty", as Russia does not control large areas of this region. Their results are questionable in advance.

