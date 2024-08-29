“Elections” in the occupied Crimea: schools will switch to distance learning for a week

Crimean schools will switch to distance learning for a week due to elections to the Russian parliament of Crimea. Distance learning in those educational institutions where polling stations are located. This was told to Krym.Realii by Yuriy, whose name is not disclosed for security reasons, UNN reports.

According to a man whose daughter attends one of Simferopol's lyceums, a solemn lineup to mark the start of the school year is to be held on September 2 with the participation of first-graders, as well as students in the final 9th and 11th grades.

The "single day of voting" in the elections of deputies to the Russian parliament of Crimea will be held on September 6-8.