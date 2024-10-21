Another 85 citizens who were forced to fight with Ukraine returned to India, at least 20 Indians remain in the russian army - the Foreign Ministry
85 Indian citizens who were fraudulently forced to sign a contract with the russian army have returned home. About 20 more remain in the russian army, and the Indian Foreign Ministry continues to seek their return.
85 citizens who were deceived into signing a contract with the russian army and sent to fight in Ukraine have returned to India. This was stated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India, UNN reports with reference to Indiatvnews.
Details
According to Indian Foreign Minister Vikram Misra, 85 Indians who were fraudulently drafted into the russian army have returned to India. At least 20 others remain in the russian army, but India continues to seek their return
Embassy staff are in close contact with russian ministries on the issue of Indians who have been illegally or otherwise conscripted into the russian army
He added that the remains of Indians killed during the war were also returned to India.
Recall
Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported the return of 45 citizens from the russian army. In September, Indian media reported that more than 90 Indian citizens had been deceived into fighting in Ukraine on the side of russia, at least eight of whom were killed.
The Central Bureau of Investigation of India has announced the arrest of four people suspected of being part of a large human trafficking network whose members recruited young men to work in russia, where they were forced to sign contracts with the Defense Ministry upon arrival.
