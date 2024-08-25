If we change India's attitude to Russia, we will stop the war - Zelenskyy

If India changes its attitude towards Russia, it will be possible to stop the war, because in this case, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will seek to stop it. This opinion was expressed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with representatives of the Indian media, according to a correspondent of UNN.

"India is a big, influential country, not only in the world, but also among a circle of very skeptical countries. If we change India's attitude to this war and to Russia, we will stop the war, because Putin will seek to stop it," Zelensky said.

Addendum

Zelensky reportedthat India has an impact on the Russian economy and if it stops oil imports, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will face huge challenges.

Zelenskyy also noted that he needs India to be on Ukraine's side, not balancing between Kyiv and the Kremlin.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi believesthat Ukraine and Russia will have to sit down together and find a way out of the "crisis." He also said that India is ready to make a proactive contribution to all efforts to achieve peace.