If we change India's attitude to Russia, we will stop the war - Zelenskyy

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 22097 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

February 28, 11:19 PM • 133104 views

February 28, 08:24 PM • 138480 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 228615 views

February 28, 11:57 AM • 168316 views

February 28, 09:54 AM • 162038 views

February 28, 09:29 AM • 146873 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 214573 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 112821 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 201348 views

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 101763 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 50377 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 59146 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 102259 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 85392 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 228613 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 214573 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 201348 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 227579 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 215073 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 85392 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 102259 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156412 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155276 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159134 views
If we change India's attitude to Russia, we will stop the war - Zelenskyy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 86848 views

The President of Ukraine believes that a change in India's position on the war will make Putin want to end it. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of India's influence on the Russian economy.

If India changes its attitude towards Russia, it will be possible to stop the war, because in this case, Russian dictator Vladimir  Putin will seek to stop it. This opinion was expressed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with representatives of the Indian media, according to a correspondent of UNN.

"India is a big, influential country, not only in the world, but also among a circle of very skeptical countries. If we change India's attitude to this war  and to Russia, we will stop the war, because Putin will seek to stop it," Zelensky said.

Zelenskyy supports holding the second Peace Summit in India, but there is a nuance25.08.24, 16:39 • 26412 views

Addendum

Zelensky reportedthat India has an impact on the Russian economy and if it stops oil imports, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will face huge challenges.

Zelenskyy also noted that he needs India to be on Ukraine's side, not balancing between Kyiv and the Kremlin.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi believesthat Ukraine and Russia will have to sit down together and find a way out of the "crisis." He also said that India is ready to make a proactive contribution to all efforts to achieve peace.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics

