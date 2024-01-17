Andriy Yusov: Occupants ask to increase the contingent of the Russian Guard in the occupied territories

Russian occupants are calling on the leadership to increase the number of Russian soldiers in the occupied territories to control the local population. This was stated during a press conference by a representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Andriy Yusov, an UNN correspondent reports.

Despite the large contingent of the occupation army in the occupied territories, the invaders are asking for an increase in the number of Russian Guard, the number of FSB representatives and special services to control the local population, - Yusov said

Details

He emphasized that the occupiers report to the leadership that the available contingent of more than 35,000 Russian Guard soldiers, not counting special services, cannot satisfy the so-called elections in accordance with the tasks set and even draw the finished result.

In other words, despite the repressions, despite human rights violations, genocidal practices, and violent acts, the enemy still cannot establish control over the local population, and even more so, cannot ensure its loyalty, - Yusov noted.

Recall

Andriy Yusov stated that the occupiers in their reports talk about the unsatisfactory level of preparation for the so-called presidential elections in Russia, including due to the failure of the forced passportization.