What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 36191 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105939 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 134391 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133715 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174077 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170806 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279401 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178115 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167097 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148772 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101415 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 101016 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102954 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 61806 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

07:01 AM • 32435 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 36253 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279407 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247476 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232658 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258047 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 25802 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 134398 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105320 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105356 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121553 views
Andriy Yusov: Occupants ask to increase the contingent of the Russian Guard in the occupied territories

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25715 views

The Russian occupiers are asking for more Russian guardsmen to control the local population in the occupied Ukrainian territories. Despite the presence of more than 35,000 guards and special forces, their control remains unsatisfactory.

Russian occupants are calling on the leadership to increase the number of Russian soldiers in the occupied territories to control the local population. This was stated during a press conference by a representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Andriy Yusov, an UNN correspondent reports.

Despite the large contingent of the occupation army in the occupied territories, the invaders are asking for an increase in the number of Russian Guard, the number of FSB representatives and special services to control the local population,

- Yusov said

Details

He emphasized that the occupiers report to the leadership that the available contingent of more than 35,000 Russian Guard soldiers, not counting special services, cannot satisfy the so-called elections in accordance with the tasks set and even draw the finished result.

In other words, despite the repressions, despite human rights violations, genocidal practices, and violent acts, the enemy still cannot establish control over the local population, and even more so, cannot ensure its loyalty,

- Yusov noted.

Recall

Andriy Yusov stated that the occupiers in their reports talk about the unsatisfactory level of preparation for the so-called presidential elections in Russia, including due to the failure of the forced passportization.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War

