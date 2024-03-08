$41.340.03
+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Andriushchenko: Russians sent trucks with equipment to shoot down drones to Zaporizhzhia TOT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25205 views

Russians sent trucks with artillery and anti-drone equipment to the northwest of Mariupol and Rozivka in Zaporizhzhia region.

Andriushchenko: Russians sent trucks with equipment to shoot down drones to Zaporizhzhia TOT

Enemy troops are massing forces to the northwest of Mariupol district and to Rozivka in Zaporizhzhia region. In particular, the occupiers have sent trucks with artillery  and shooting equipment to shoot down drones. This was reported on Friday by the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, UNN reports. 

Manpower continues to be brought to the northwest of Mariupol district and Rozivka (Zaporizhzhya region). Interesting observations show that trucks with artillery and shooting equipment to shoot down drones and UAVs have arrived 

- Andriushchenko wrote on social media.

According to him, the district is still waiting. "Where the tens of thousands of accumulated reserves will be transferred is still an unanswered question," Andriushchenko said.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Mariupol
Zaporizhzhia
