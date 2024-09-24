An unknown object flew into Ukraine from the territory of Belarus - Ukrainian Air Force

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
An unknown object flew into Ukraine from the territory of Belarus - Ukrainian Air Force

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26624 views

On Tuesday, an unidentified airborne target crossed the border of Ukraine from Belarus in the Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions. An air alert has been declared in Kyiv and the region, and the State Border Guard Service has not recorded any movement of equipment at the border.

On Tuesday, September 24, an unidentified aircraft crossed the state border from Ukraine from the territory of Belarus. This was stated by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

An air target (not high-speed) on the border of Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions, crossed the state border from Belarus, heading south

- The military warns. 

Addendum

Immediately after the announcement, Ukrainian air force aircraft in Kyiv and the region declared an air alert. 

Recall

State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko said that along the entire length of the border with Belarus, there has been no movement of equipmentor personnel in close proximity to the Ukrainian border. Intelligence units are actively monitoring how much the situation is changing and how threatening it is to Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarKyiv
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

