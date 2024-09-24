An unknown object flew into Ukraine from the territory of Belarus - Ukrainian Air Force
On Tuesday, an unidentified airborne target crossed the border of Ukraine from Belarus in the Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions. An air alert has been declared in Kyiv and the region, and the State Border Guard Service has not recorded any movement of equipment at the border.
On Tuesday, September 24, an unidentified aircraft crossed the state border from Ukraine from the territory of Belarus. This was stated by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
An air target (not high-speed) on the border of Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions, crossed the state border from Belarus, heading south
Addendum
Immediately after the announcement, Ukrainian air force aircraft in Kyiv and the region declared an air alert.
Recall
State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko said that along the entire length of the border with Belarus, there has been no movement of equipmentor personnel in close proximity to the Ukrainian border. Intelligence units are actively monitoring how much the situation is changing and how threatening it is to Ukraine.