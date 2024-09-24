An unknown object flew into Ukraine from the territory of Belarus - Ukrainian Air Force

On Tuesday, September 24, an unidentified aircraft crossed the state border from Ukraine from the territory of Belarus. This was stated by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

An air target (not high-speed) on the border of Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions, crossed the state border from Belarus, heading south - The military warns.

Addendum

Immediately after the announcement, Ukrainian air force aircraft in Kyiv and the region declared an air alert.

Recall

State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko said that along the entire length of the border with Belarus, there has been no movement of equipmentor personnel in close proximity to the Ukrainian border. Intelligence units are actively monitoring how much the situation is changing and how threatening it is to Ukraine.