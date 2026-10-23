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An operation to unblock Oleshky will begin shortly — Arahamia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

An operation to unblock Oleshky and humanitarian corridors are being prepared. A temporary truce has been in effect there since October 29 to evacuate civilians.

An operation to unblock Oleshky will begin shortly — Arahamia

An operation to unblock the settlement of Oleshky in Kherson region and its outskirts will begin shortly. This was reported on Telegram by David Arakhamia, head of the parliamentary faction of the political party "Servant of the People" in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, to achieve this goal, a ceasefire will be established in the near future, as was previously reported by U.S. First Lady Melania Trump.

Its purpose is to establish permanent humanitarian corridors for the safe evacuation of civilians and the delivery of aid. This was a lengthy process involving many people at various political levels. We especially want to note the role of the Pope and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump

- Arakhamia wrote in his post.

He added that details regarding the operation, as well as information about the course of the operation itself, may be provided by the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets.

We remind you

Starting October 29, a temporary truce will be in effect in Oleshky, Kherson region, for humanitarian aid and evacuation. The arrangements were reached through the mediation of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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