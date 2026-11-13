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An oil refinery caught fire in Russia's Volgograd following a drone attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

In Russia's Volgograd, drones attacked the LUKOIL-Volgogradneftepererabotka oil refinery. The facility was forced to suspend operations.

An oil refinery caught fire in Russia's Volgograd following a drone attack

The Russian city of Volgograd was attacked by drones overnight on Friday, November 13. UNN reports this, citing OSINT channels and local public pages.

Details

It is reported that, as a result of the attack, the local LUKOIL-Volgogradneftepererabotka oil refinery is on fire in the city. Its capacity accounts for approximately 5% of the total annual oil refining volume in the Russian Federation.

The Volgograd Oil Refinery is being forced to suspend its operations

- one of the reports says.

Recall

In July, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Volgograd Oil Refinery, one of the largest in the Russian Federation.

Ukrainian forces attacked a chemical plant in Volgograd, Russia, with FP-5 "Flamingo" missiles.11.09.26, 12:35 • 11555 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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