An installation of Olympic rings was installed on the Eiffel Tower

On Friday night in Paris, a 30-ton installation of five Olympic rings was installed between the first and second floors of the Eiffel Tower. UNN writes about this with reference to Euronews.

Organizers of the Paris Olympics showed five Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower just 50 days before the start of this year's Summer Games in the French capital.

Five intertwined rings – 0]-blue, yellow, black, green and red, symbolizing the 5 participating continents – were placed between the first and second floors of the tower.

Each ring has a diameter of 9 meters, all of which are made of French steel and installed on the south side of the tower. Every evening, the installation will be illuminated until the end of the Paralympic Games, which start at the end of August.

As of today , Ukrainian athletes have already received 78 licenses to participate in the Olympic Games in France, so at least 99 athletes will represent the country at the competition.