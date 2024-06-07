ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

An installation of Olympic rings was installed on the Eiffel Tower

An installation of Olympic rings was installed on the Eiffel Tower

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18034 views

50 days before the start of the 2024 Summer Olympics, an installation of Olympic rings was unveiled on the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

On Friday night in Paris, a 30-ton installation of five Olympic rings was installed between the first and second floors of the Eiffel Tower. UNN writes about this with reference to Euronews.

Details 

Organizers of the Paris Olympics showed five Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower just 50 days before the start of this year's Summer Games in the French capital.

Five intertwined rings – 0]-blue, yellow, black, green and red, symbolizing the 5 participating continents – were placed between the first and second floors of the tower.

Each ring has a diameter of 9 meters, all of which are made of French steel and installed on the south side of the tower. Every evening, the installation will be illuminated  until the end of the Paralympic Games, which start at the end of August.

At the Olympic Games in Paris, one of the central squares of the city will be closed for three months01.06.24, 17:24 • 48009 views

Recall

As of today , Ukrainian athletes have already received 78 licenses to participate in the Olympic Games in France, so at least 99 athletes will represent the country at the competition.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the WorldOlympics
parisParis
franceFrance
ukraineUkraine

