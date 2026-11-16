An impressive figure — Madyar reported the number of occupiers eliminated during the first two weeks of November

Units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces struck more than 33,000 Russian targets during the first 15 days of November and inflicted personnel losses of more than 10,000 on the enemy. The largest number of occupiers were killed and wounded on the Dobropillia and Hulyaipole axes. This was reported by the commander of the USF, Robert Brovdi, call sign "Madyar," UNN writes.

Details

According to him, from November 1 to 15, drone operators carried out more than 100,000 combat sorties, despite prolonged morning fogs and unfavorable weather conditions.

Overall, Ukrainian troops effectively struck 33,107 enemy targets at the tactical, operational, and strategic depths. The losses of the Russian army in killed and wounded amounted to 10,053 servicemen.

The Russians suffered the heaviest losses on two axes

According to Madyar, 66% of all enemy personnel losses, or 6,596 servicemen, occurred on the Dobropillia and Hulyaipole axes.

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On average, per day, USF units struck 2,188 Russian targets and inflicted losses on 668 occupiers. Thus, every 39 seconds, Ukrainian drone operators effectively attacked an enemy target.

The commander emphasized that the Unmanned Systems Forces aim to bring the enemy’s losses to 20,000 servicemen in November.

All the results cited concern exclusively the units of the USF grouping and do not include other components of Ukraine’s Defense Forces. According to Brovdi, the data were confirmed in the Delta situational awareness system.

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