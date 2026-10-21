An explosion occurred near a residential building in the capital of Greece — there are injuries

An explosion occurred near the entrance to a residential building in Athens, the capital of Greece, injuring two police officers and two civilians. According to preliminary data, an explosive device hidden in a backpack detonated. Kathimerini reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to law enforcement officials, the call was preceded by a report from the building manager, who notified the 100 emergency line about a suspicious bag near the entrance that, he said, contained drugs.

Two police officers arrived at the scene. During the inspection, an explosive device hidden in a backpack detonated. According to one of the patrol officers, who sustained minor injuries, drugs, pills, and scales were also found in the backpack.

The second police officer is in hospital in serious condition. In addition, the building manager and another civilian were injured.

Investigators say that there is currently no information linking the incident to a terrorist attack.