An explosion occurred in Kharkiv, the city is under attack by enemy aircraft - mayor

An explosion was heard in Kharkiv, the city was attacked by enemy aircraft, said the mayor Igor Terekhov. The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, urged people to stay in shelters, UNN reports.

Details

"An explosion was heard in Kharkiv - the city is under attack by enemy aircraft. There may be repeated launches of the KABs - be careful!" - Mayor Igor Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

"Kharkiv and the district: stay in shelters!" called the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, on Telegram.

Russian bomb attack on Kharkiv: the number of victims increased to 5