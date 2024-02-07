An enemy strike on Kyiv: Klitschko says there may be bodies under the rubble

Bodies may be found under the rubble in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, where several floors of an 18-story residential building were damaged in the attack. This was reported by the mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko in a video message, an UNN correspondent reports.

Details

Rescuers are doing everything they can to clear the rubble. We do not rule out that the bodies of our city residents may be under the rubble - Klitschko said.

Addendum

In the Holosiivskyi district of the capital, where several floors of an 18-story residential building were damaged in an attack, four residents of the building were killed.