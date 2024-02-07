An enemy strike on Kyiv: Klitschko says there may be bodies under the rubble

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 15150 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 108367 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 116200 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 158783 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 161768 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 260651 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175907 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166655 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148512 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 232058 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 60196 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 68263 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 67279 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 46570 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 58716 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 260651 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 232058 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 217669 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 243200 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 229634 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 108367 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 84006 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 89126 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115089 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115887 views
An enemy strike on Kyiv: Klitschko says there may be bodies under the rubble

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31508 views

Rescuers are dismantling the rubble of an 18-story residential building in Kyiv that was hit by a Russian missile attack, fearing that more bodies may be found under the rubble.

Bodies may be found under the rubble in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, where several floors of an 18-story residential building were damaged in the attack. This was reported by the mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko in a video message, an UNN correspondent reports.

Details

Rescuers are doing everything they can to clear the rubble. We do not rule out that the bodies of our city residents may be under the rubble

- Klitschko said.

Addendum

In the Holosiivskyi district of the capital, where several floors of an 18-story residential building were damaged in an attack, four residents of the building were killed.

Anna Murashko

WarKyiv
holosiivskyi-raionHolosiivskyi district
vitalii-klychkoVitali Klitschko
kyivKyiv

