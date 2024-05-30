An enemy strike on a farm building in Malaya Danilovka caused a fire
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of enemy shelling, a farm building in Malaya Danilovka, Kharkiv region, caught fire, no casualties were reported.
In Kharkiv region, as a result of an enemy strike on a farm building in Malaya Danilovka, a fire broke out. This is reported by the chairman of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.
The enemy also attacked Malaya Danilovka.
hit the farm building, there was a fire. Information about the victims was not received.
In general, the russian army fired 8 missiles at the city and region from the territory of belgorod.
