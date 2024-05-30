An enemy strike on a farm building in Malaya Danilovka caused a fire

In Kharkiv region, as a result of an enemy strike on a farm building in Malaya Danilovka, a fire broke out. This is reported by the chairman of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.

The enemy also attacked Malaya Danilovka.

hit the farm building, there was a fire. Information about the victims was not received.



In general, the russian army fired 8 missiles at the city and region from the territory of belgorod. - - stated Oleg Sinegubov.

