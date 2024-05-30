Enemy attack in Kharkiv: 2 people received shrapnel wounds, one person has an acute reaction to stress
As a result of enemy shelling in Kharkiv, a fire broke out at a Gas Infrastructure Facility. Also, two people received shrapnel wounds, and one person has an acute reaction to stress. In addition, residential buildings were damaged.
In Kharkiv, as a result of an enemy attack, two people received shrapnel wounds, one person has an acute reaction to stress. This is reported by the chairman of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.
According to updated information, two people received shrapnel wounds, one - an acute reaction to stress.
windows of residential buildings were damaged, a fire broke out at a Gas Infrastructure Facility
Earlier it was reported that the invaders struck a critical infrastructure of one of the city's districts.
