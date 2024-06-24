$41.340.03
An emergency regime has been introduced on the territory of occupied Sevastopol

Kyiv • UNN

 31276 views

An emergency regime was introduced in occupied Sevastopol, Crimea, after drone strikes and explosions, which killed 3 people, including 2 children.

An emergency regime has been introduced on the territory of occupied Sevastopol

After the UAV strikes on the territory of the city of Sevastopol in the occupied Crimea, the authorities appointed by the Russian Federation introduced a state of emergency. Writes UNN with reference to Russia.

Details

In the occupied Crimea, on the territory of Sevastopol, it was announced that an emergency regime had been introduced.

 The website of the occupation government of Sevastopol reports the following:

To introduce a state of emergency in the territory of the city of Sevastopol from 06/23/2024 and until further notice. To recognize the situation on the territory of the city of Sevastopol as a regional emergency.

- the notice says. 

ISW: Russians are deploying military installations near civilian areas in Crimea to deter Ukrainian strikes24.06.2024, 12:37 • 26615 views

Recall

Three people, including two children, were killed and about 100 peoplewere injured as a result of explosions and subsequent fire in a residential area near Sevastopol in the temporarily occupied Crimea by Russia.

In the temporarily occupied Crimea after the night explosions and fires, it was loud again this morning - in the Krasnoperekopsky district.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPolitics
