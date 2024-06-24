$41.340.03
Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 65439 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73188 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100167 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86180 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31058 views
Publications

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1248 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4496 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11764 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13408 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17391 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ISW: Russians are deploying military installations near civilian areas in Crimea to deter Ukrainian strikes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26615 views

According to a new report by the Institute for the study of war (ISW), in the occupied Crimea, Russia is likely deliberately placing military facilities near civilian areas to deter strikes by the Ukrainian side, using civilians as human shields.

ISW: Russians are deploying military installations near civilian areas in Crimea to deter Ukrainian strikes

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, the Russians are probably purposefully placing military targets near civilian areas to deter Ukrainian strikes. This is stated in a new report by analysts of the Institute for the study of war (ISW), who analyzed the statements of Russians about the attack on Sevastopol, writes UNN

Details 

the Russian Defense Ministry  reported on June 23 that four ATACMS missiles were allegedly shot down over Crimea. The agency claimed that as a result of the strike of the Russian air defense interceptor, one missile deviated from the flight path and exploded. 

According to ISW in its report, Russian military bloggers have widely criticized  the Russian  Defense Ministry and the Russian occupation "authorities" in Crimea for failing to prevent a strike and sufficiently protect the civilian population. 

Footage and images show that Russian troops have been deploying military equipment in civilian areas of Crimea since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. the Russian authorities irresponsibly encourage Russian tourism to the occupied Crimea during wartime, and the Russian military continues to use the occupied peninsula as a rear springboard

- says the ISW report.

The Institute's analysts believe that the Russian military is probably purposefully deploying legitimate military targets near civilian areas of Crimea to deter Ukrainian strikes. 

In addition, it was recorded that Russian troops use the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and schools in the occupied mainland of Ukraine to shelter Russian military equipment.

"Russia is likely violating its own rules of application of international humanitarian law, which state that' military command should avoid placing military installations in or near densely populated areas, ' "the analysts said.

In the occupied Crimea, after the night explosions and fires, it was loud again in the morning24.06.24, 09:59 • 20837 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
