ISW: Russians are deploying military installations near civilian areas in Crimea to deter Ukrainian strikes

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, the Russians are probably purposefully placing military targets near civilian areas to deter Ukrainian strikes. This is stated in a new report by analysts of the Institute for the study of war (ISW), who analyzed the statements of Russians about the attack on Sevastopol, writes UNN.

the Russian Defense Ministry reported on June 23 that four ATACMS missiles were allegedly shot down over Crimea. The agency claimed that as a result of the strike of the Russian air defense interceptor, one missile deviated from the flight path and exploded.

According to ISW in its report, Russian military bloggers have widely criticized the Russian Defense Ministry and the Russian occupation "authorities" in Crimea for failing to prevent a strike and sufficiently protect the civilian population.

Footage and images show that Russian troops have been deploying military equipment in civilian areas of Crimea since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. the Russian authorities irresponsibly encourage Russian tourism to the occupied Crimea during wartime, and the Russian military continues to use the occupied peninsula as a rear springboard - says the ISW report.

The Institute's analysts believe that the Russian military is probably purposefully deploying legitimate military targets near civilian areas of Crimea to deter Ukrainian strikes.

In addition, it was recorded that Russian troops use the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and schools in the occupied mainland of Ukraine to shelter Russian military equipment.

"Russia is likely violating its own rules of application of international humanitarian law, which state that' military command should avoid placing military installations in or near densely populated areas, ' "the analysts said.

