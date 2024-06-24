In the occupied Crimea, after the night explosions and fires, it was loud again in the morning

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, after the night explosions and fires, it was loud again this morning - in the Krasnoperekopsky district, the Crimean Wind telegram channel reports, writes UNN.

Details

"Two explosions were heard in the Krasnoperekopsky district, our subscribers report. It is possible that these are missile launches," the telegram channel said in a message after 9 o'clock.

Later, they added that in the Krasnoperekopsky district it thundered again.

And the night before, about eight explosions were heard in Zaozerny, Yevpatoria and Donuzlav, the telegram channel reported.

And later clarified with reference to the subscriber that "it flew on the radar to Vitino or somewhere near it.

Subsequently, the Crimean Wind monitoring group, with reference to satellite imagery data, confirmed the fires in Vitino. "Satellites mark two fires near the Russian 40th separate command and measurement complex," the report says.

At night, it was also reported that "a field and a military unit are burning in the Molochny area." "Subscribers report that they arrived at the military unit between Molochny and Cozy," the telegram channel reported.

It was also reported at night that "in the area of the Black Sea and Mezhvodny it also boomed 3-5 times.

