In the occupied Crimea, after the night explosions and fires, it was loud again in the morning

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 90972 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 119437 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189126 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233509 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143293 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369109 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181747 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149633 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197919 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 65106 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72924 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 99707 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 85695 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 30790 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 988 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4266 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11654 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13303 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17312 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

In the occupied Crimea, after the night explosions and fires, it was loud again in the morning

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20837 views

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, after the night explosions and fires, it was loud again this morning - in the Krasnoperekopsky district.

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, after the night explosions and fires, it was loud again this morning - in the Krasnoperekopsky district, the Crimean Wind telegram channel reports, writes UNN.

Details

"Two explosions were heard in the Krasnoperekopsky district, our subscribers report. It is possible that these are missile launches," the telegram channel said in a message after 9 o'clock.

Later, they added that in the Krasnoperekopsky district it thundered again.

And the night before, about eight explosions were heard in Zaozerny, Yevpatoria and Donuzlav, the telegram channel reported.

And later clarified with reference to the subscriber that "it flew on the radar to Vitino or somewhere near it.

Subsequently, the Crimean Wind monitoring group, with reference to satellite imagery data, confirmed the fires in Vitino. "Satellites mark two fires near the Russian 40th separate command and measurement complex," the report says.

At night, it was also reported that "a field and a military unit are burning in the Molochny area." "Subscribers report that they arrived at the military unit between Molochny and Cozy," the telegram channel reported.

It was also reported at night that "in the area of the Black Sea and Mezhvodny it also boomed 3-5 times.

Explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Crimea23.06.2024, 22:26 • 86487 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

