An earthquake struck Romania in the morning near the Ukrainian border: what is known

On the morning of Friday, October 4, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 occurred in Romania's Vrancea Zone. The tremor was recorded at 6.19 a.m. Kyiv time at a depth of 104 km. This was reported by the National Research Institute of Physics on Earth, UNN reports.

Details

The earthquake occurred near the following towns: 44 km west of Focsani, 58 km north of Buzau, 69 km east of Sfantu Gheorghe, 79 km east of Brasov, 91 km northeast of Ploiesti.

Odesa media reportedthat residents of the region also felt the tremors. However, it is not specified in which settlements.

Recall

On September 16, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2-4 occurred in the south of Odesa region. The tremors were also felt in other parts of the region.