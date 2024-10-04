ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Actual people
Actual places
An earthquake struck Romania in the morning near the Ukrainian border: what is known

An earthquake struck Romania in the morning near the Ukrainian border: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14514 views

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 was recorded in Romania's Vrancea Zone at a depth of 104 km. The tremors were felt by residents of the Odesa region of Ukraine, although the exact locations were not specified.

On the morning of Friday, October 4, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 occurred in Romania's Vrancea Zone. The tremor was recorded at 6.19 a.m. Kyiv time at a depth of 104 km. This was reported by the National Research Institute of Physics on Earth, UNN reports

Details 

The earthquake occurred near the following towns: 44 km west of Focsani, 58 km north of Buzau, 69 km east of Sfantu Gheorghe, 79 km east of Brasov, 91 km northeast of Ploiesti.

Odesa media reportedthat residents of the region also felt the tremors. However, it is not specified in which settlements.

Recall 

On September 16, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2-4 occurred in the south of Odesa region. The tremors were also felt in other parts of the region. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyNews of the World
romaniaRomania
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa

