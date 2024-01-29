An attacker who threw a grenade into the yard of a regional council deputy is detained in Zakarpattia

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 14382 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 108287 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 116144 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 158732 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 161731 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 260579 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175898 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166655 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148512 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 232008 views

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 59856 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 67869 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 66855 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 46075 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 58245 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 260579 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 232008 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 217618 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 243156 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 229588 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 108287 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 83867 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 89000 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115069 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115868 views
An attacker who threw a grenade into the yard of a regional council deputy is detained in Zakarpattia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32207 views

Law enforcement officers detained a 27-year-old resident of Mukachevo who threw a grenade into the yard of the house of a deputy of the Transcarpathian Regional Council a few days ago. The man faces up to 10 years in prison for intentional damage to property by explosion and illegal possession of ammunition.

Law enforcement officers detained a man in Uzhhorod who is suspected of throwing a grenade into the yard of the house where a deputy of the Transcarpathian Regional Council lives. This was reported by the National Police in the Transcarpathian region, UNN reports .

Last night, in the course of a set of operational and investigative measures, criminal police officers of the Transcarpathian regional police in cooperation with the SBU detained an offender who threw a grenade into the yard of a regional council deputy in Mukachevo a few days earlier,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the capabilities of the Criminal Analysis Department and the Safe Transcarpathia video surveillance system were used to solve this crime. The operatives managed to establish that the suspect was moving to the crime scene and after it was committed on a bicycle. A detailed route of the suspect's movement was laid out and he was quickly identified as a 27-year-old resident of Mukachevo, previously convicted of a serious crime.

Image

Law enforcement officers detained the latter on a street in Uzhhorod. The suspect tried to resist law enforcement and escape, but was detained by KORD special forces.

Image

In accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine, the offender was placed in a temporary detention center. Investigators of the Main Department of the National Police of the region, under the procedural supervision of the Transcarpathian Regional Prosecutor's Office, served him a notice of suspicion of committing two criminal offenses - intentional damage to another's property by explosion (Part 2 of Art. 194 of the Criminal Code) and illegal possession and storage of ammunition (Part 1 of Art. 263 of the Criminal Code).

Image

Police are currently checking the detainee for involvement in similar crimes in the region. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

Recall

At night, on January 23, in Mukachevo, an unknown threw a grenade into the yard of a deputy of the Transcarpathian Regional Council, damaging the property but leaving no one injured.

Court imposes pre-trial restraint on MP who detonated grenades in Zakarpattia17.12.23, 21:57 • 37862 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Crimes and emergencies
uzhhorodUzhhorod
mukachevoMukachevo

