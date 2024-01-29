An attacker who threw a grenade into the yard of a regional council deputy is detained in Zakarpattia

Law enforcement officers detained a man in Uzhhorod who is suspected of throwing a grenade into the yard of the house where a deputy of the Transcarpathian Regional Council lives. This was reported by the National Police in the Transcarpathian region, UNN reports .

Last night, in the course of a set of operational and investigative measures, criminal police officers of the Transcarpathian regional police in cooperation with the SBU detained an offender who threw a grenade into the yard of a regional council deputy in Mukachevo a few days earlier, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the capabilities of the Criminal Analysis Department and the Safe Transcarpathia video surveillance system were used to solve this crime. The operatives managed to establish that the suspect was moving to the crime scene and after it was committed on a bicycle. A detailed route of the suspect's movement was laid out and he was quickly identified as a 27-year-old resident of Mukachevo, previously convicted of a serious crime.

Law enforcement officers detained the latter on a street in Uzhhorod. The suspect tried to resist law enforcement and escape, but was detained by KORD special forces.

In accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine, the offender was placed in a temporary detention center. Investigators of the Main Department of the National Police of the region, under the procedural supervision of the Transcarpathian Regional Prosecutor's Office, served him a notice of suspicion of committing two criminal offenses - intentional damage to another's property by explosion (Part 2 of Art. 194 of the Criminal Code) and illegal possession and storage of ammunition (Part 1 of Art. 263 of the Criminal Code).

Police are currently checking the detainee for involvement in similar crimes in the region. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

Recall

At night, on January 23, in Mukachevo, an unknown threw a grenade into the yard of a deputy of the Transcarpathian Regional Council, damaging the property but leaving no one injured.

