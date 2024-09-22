Amid Lebanon's rocket attacks: hospitals in northern Israel move patients to underground shelters

Amid intensified shelling from Lebanon, hospitals in northern Israel have been ordered to move patients to underground shelters. This was reported by The Times of Israel , UNN and UNN.

Details

It is stated that the relevant order was issued by the Israeli Ministry of Health. The order refers to the Rambam and Carmel medical centers in Haifa, the Ziv Medical Center in Safed, the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, the HaEmek Medical Center in Afula, the Baruch Pade Medical Center outside Tiberias, and Italian and English hospitals in Nazareth.

In addition, all optional activities in hospitals have been canceled due to enhanced security measures.

Addendum

It is noted that Rambam Hospital should move all activities to its fortified underground parking lot, and operations should be carried out only by agreement.

In a commentary to the media, a representative of the medical facility said that patients would be transferred from their wards to a fortified underground area. According to him, this will take several hours and will affect several hundred patients.

Meanwhile, all patients who can be discharged will be sent home.

Recall

"Hezbollah announced rocket attacks on the Ramat David air base and airport in northern Israel. According to the group, "dozens of rockets" were fired in response to recent Israeli air strikes on Lebanon.