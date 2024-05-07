American soldier arrested in Russia: accused of theft

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 88108 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108862 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151650 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155589 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251560 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174450 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165663 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148365 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226551 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113075 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

American soldier arrested in Russia: accused of theft

American soldier arrested in Russia: accused of theft

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20493 views

An American soldier who was visiting an acquaintance in Vladivostok, Russia, was arrested on charges of theft.

An American soldier who was visiting his girlfriend in the Russian city of Vladivostok was arrested on charges of theft. The American is currently in custody, the Associated Press reports, citing US officials, UNN reports

Details

On Monday, U.S. authorities said that 34-year-old Staff Sgt. Gordon Black was supposed to return home to Texas after serving in South Korea.  Instead, officials said, Black traveled to Russia to see an old girlfriend. The Associated Press notes that Black is married. 

On Monday, US Army spokeswoman Cynthia Smith confirmed that the soldier was detained on Thursday, May 2, in Vladivostok on criminal charges. The Ministry of Defense has notified Gordon Black's family of his arrest. 

"The U.S. Department of State is providing appropriate consular support to the serviceman in Russia," Smith said.

According to officials, the Russian woman Black visited lived in South Korea, and last fall there was some kind of domestic conflict or quarrel between her and soldier . After that, she left South Korea. It is unclear whether she was forced to leave and what role the Korean authorities played in this.

putin's inauguration will be ignored by the US and 20 EU member states, but 7 states will send representatives07.05.24, 00:35 • 24078 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
texasTexas
south-koreaSouth Korea
united-statesUnited States

