Already 5 injured due to Russia's morning attack on Kharkiv, including a teenager
Kyiv • UNN
Five people were injured in the Kholodnohirskyi and Novobavarskyi districts due to the shelling. Enemy drones damaged a gas pipeline and burned four cars.
In Kharkiv, due to the morning attack by Russia, 5 people have already been reported injured, including a minor, reported Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv OVA, on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.
After the enemy shelling of Kharkiv, a 17-year-old girl sought medical attention. The victim had an acute stress reaction; she was provided with all necessary assistance. In total, 5 people are known to have been injured at this moment.
According to updated data, he indicated:
- in the Kholodnohirskyi district, an enemy drone hit trees near a multi-story building. Four cars caught fire;
- in the Novobavarskyi district, the enemy struck the territory of a private house. A gas pipe and the house's cladding caught fire.
Kharkiv suffered a drone attack from Russia - the enemy struck near an apartment building, there are casualties25.03.26, 11:31 • 1480 views