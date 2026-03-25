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Already 5 injured due to Russia's morning attack on Kharkiv, including a teenager

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1002 views

Five people were injured in the Kholodnohirskyi and Novobavarskyi districts due to the shelling. Enemy drones damaged a gas pipeline and burned four cars.

Already 5 injured due to Russia's morning attack on Kharkiv, including a teenager
illustrative photo

In Kharkiv, due to the morning attack by Russia, 5 people have already been reported injured, including a minor, reported Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv OVA, on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

After the enemy shelling of Kharkiv, a 17-year-old girl sought medical attention. The victim had an acute stress reaction; she was provided with all necessary assistance. In total, 5 people are known to have been injured at this moment.

- Syniehubov noted.

According to updated data, he indicated:

  • in the Kholodnohirskyi district, an enemy drone hit trees near a multi-story building. Four cars caught fire;
    • in the Novobavarskyi district, the enemy struck the territory of a private house. A gas pipe and the house's cladding caught fire.

      Kharkiv suffered a drone attack from Russia - the enemy struck near an apartment building, there are casualties25.03.26, 11:31 • 1480 views

      Julia Shramko

      War in Ukraine