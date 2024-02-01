Almost 90% of Ukrainian villages do not have stationary pharmacies - Ministry of Health

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 12981 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 108068 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 115998 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 158595 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 161649 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 260392 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175882 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166654 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148510 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 231853 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 59045 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 66901 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 65686 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 44772 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 57041 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 260392 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 231853 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 217471 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 243012 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 229451 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 108068 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 83440 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 88679 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115023 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115827 views
Actual
Almost 90% of Ukrainian villages do not have stationary pharmacies - Ministry of Health

Almost 90% of Ukrainian villages do not have stationary pharmacies - Ministry of Health

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23937 views

The First Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine reported that almost 90% of villages in the country do not have stationary pharmacies and emphasized the need to expand the network of mobile pharmacies to improve access to medicines for the rural population.

According to the Ministry of Health , almost 90% of villages in Ukraine do not have stationary pharmacies.  This was stated on the air of Ukrainian Radio by First Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine Serhiy Dubrov, UNN reports.

Details

Commenting on the launch of the first mobile pharmacy in Kharkiv region, he noted that initially there were few hopes for this project. 

Over 3 thousand Ukrainians have been sent to European clinics for treatment since the beginning of the full-scale war16.01.24, 12:50 • 62850 views

Initially, when negotiating with licensees, we were quite pessimistic. First of all, it is economically unprofitable. It is more profitable to open a pharmacy in a large settlement with a large population, and the profit will be much higher

- said Dubrov.

He also noted that today, instead, they managed to launch the first route in Kharkiv region, which covers 80 settlements, and soon the project will start in Cherkasy region. 

I am deeply convinced that the process will actively move on to other regions. I would like to thank the licensees who participate in this project and ensure the availability of medicines for the population in small villages, towns, and settlements. And there are 89% of such villages in Ukraine that do not have stationary pharmacies

- emphasized the First Deputy Minister of Health.

Addendum

Dubrov explained that the network of mobile pharmacies will be distributed throughout the country, including in the frontline areas, as well as in emergency zones, areas of active hostilities or probable hostilities.

Ukrposhta will deliver medicines to the de-occupied and frontline territories04.01.24, 10:21 • 24550 views

According to him, the need for such pharmacies varies greatly by region.

The provision of settlements and villages with stationary pharmacies ranges from 2 to 58%, depending on the region. If we talk about the average figure for Ukraine, approximately 11% of small settlements have stationary pharmacies or pharmacy outlets

- said the deputy head of the Ministry of Health.

Recall

Last month, Ukraine's first mobile pharmacywas launched in Kharkiv region, delivering medicines to 80 settlements. This project aims to improve access to medicines in villages and frontline areas, especially during martial law.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Health

Contact us about advertising