Almost 90% of Ukrainian villages do not have stationary pharmacies - Ministry of Health

According to the Ministry of Health , almost 90% of villages in Ukraine do not have stationary pharmacies. This was stated on the air of Ukrainian Radio by First Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine Serhiy Dubrov, UNN reports.

Details

Commenting on the launch of the first mobile pharmacy in Kharkiv region, he noted that initially there were few hopes for this project.

Initially, when negotiating with licensees, we were quite pessimistic. First of all, it is economically unprofitable. It is more profitable to open a pharmacy in a large settlement with a large population, and the profit will be much higher - said Dubrov.

He also noted that today, instead, they managed to launch the first route in Kharkiv region, which covers 80 settlements, and soon the project will start in Cherkasy region.

I am deeply convinced that the process will actively move on to other regions. I would like to thank the licensees who participate in this project and ensure the availability of medicines for the population in small villages, towns, and settlements. And there are 89% of such villages in Ukraine that do not have stationary pharmacies - emphasized the First Deputy Minister of Health.

Addendum

Dubrov explained that the network of mobile pharmacies will be distributed throughout the country, including in the frontline areas, as well as in emergency zones, areas of active hostilities or probable hostilities.



According to him, the need for such pharmacies varies greatly by region.

The provision of settlements and villages with stationary pharmacies ranges from 2 to 58%, depending on the region. If we talk about the average figure for Ukraine, approximately 11% of small settlements have stationary pharmacies or pharmacy outlets - said the deputy head of the Ministry of Health.

Recall

Last month, Ukraine's first mobile pharmacywas launched in Kharkiv region, delivering medicines to 80 settlements. This project aims to improve access to medicines in villages and frontline areas, especially during martial law.