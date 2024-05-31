Allowed the accountant to assign 4 million hryvnias of payments to fighters: in the Odessa region, an official of a military unit received suspicion

In the Odessa region, the state Bureau of Investigation reported suspicion to an official of a military unit, who did not check the data and signed documents on the transfer of 4 million hryvnias of payments to soldiers to an accountant. About it UNN reports with reference to the press service of the bureau.

Employees of the state Bureau of Investigation together with the SBU reported suspicion to the head of the financial and Economic Service of one of the military units of the Odessa region, who allowed the accountant to assign more than 4 million UAH of payments to soldiers - the message says.

According to the state Bureau of Investigation, in the summer of 2023, the accountant indicated his own bank account in the documentation for the payment of monetary security for two months. His boss did not check the data and signed the documents on the transfer of money.

"Thus, the accountant illegally received UAH 4.2 million intended for payments to military personnel," the bureau said.

The National Police sent an indictment against the accountant to the court. A civil claim was filed to compensate for the damage caused.

The state Bureau of Investigation informed the head of the financial and Economic Service about suspicion of negligent attitude to the service (Part 4 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for a penalty of up to 8 years ' imprisonment.

