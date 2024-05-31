ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Allowed the accountant to assign 4 million hryvnias of payments to fighters: in the Odessa region, an official of a military unit received suspicion

Allowed the accountant to assign 4 million hryvnias of payments to fighters: in the Odessa region, an official of a military unit received suspicion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23571 views

An official of a military unit in the Odessa region allowed an accountant to illegally transfer more than 4 million hryvnias intended for payments to soldiers to his bank account.

In the Odessa region, the state Bureau of Investigation reported suspicion to an official of a military unit, who  did not check the data and signed documents on the transfer of 4 million hryvnias of payments to soldiers to an accountant. About it UNN reports with reference to the press service of the bureau. 

Employees of the state Bureau of Investigation together with the SBU reported suspicion to the head of the financial and Economic Service of one of the military units of the Odessa region, who allowed the accountant to assign more than 4 million UAH of payments to soldiers

- the message says. 

According to the state Bureau of Investigation, in the summer of 2023, the accountant indicated his own bank account in the documentation for the payment of monetary security for two months. His boss did not check the data and signed the documents on the transfer of money.

"Thus, the accountant illegally received UAH 4.2 million intended for payments to military personnel," the bureau said. 

The National Police sent an indictment against the accountant to the court. A civil claim was filed to compensate for the damage caused.

The state Bureau of Investigation informed the head of the financial and Economic Service about suspicion of negligent attitude to the service (Part 4 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for a penalty of up to 8 years ' imprisonment.

The court arrested ex-military commissar Borisov with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 140 million30.05.24, 17:37 • 21712 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

