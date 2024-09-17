All water utility facilities in Sumy are de-energized due to Russian attack

All water utility facilities in Sumy were de-energized due to a hit to critical infrastructure. This is reported by the Sumy City Council in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

“Due to an air strike on September 17 at 01:10, all the water utility's facilities were cut off,” the statement said.

We have now switched to emergency backup power. The city's water supply is at a reduced pressure and the sewage system is working.

Recall

At night, the enemy, using Shahed UAVs, launched a massive air strike on the city of Sumy.

Russian troops launch massive air strike on Sumy