All water utility facilities in Sumy are de-energized due to Russian attack
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of a Russian air strike on Sumy, all water utility facilities were cut off. The company switched to emergency backup power, water is supplied at reduced pressure, and the sewage system is working.
All water utility facilities in Sumy were de-energized due to a hit to critical infrastructure. This is reported by the Sumy City Council in Telegram, UNN reports.
Details
“Due to an air strike on September 17 at 01:10, all the water utility's facilities were cut off,” the statement said.
We have now switched to emergency backup power. The city's water supply is at a reduced pressure and the sewage system is working.
Recall
At night, the enemy, using Shahed UAVs, launched a massive air strike on the city of Sumy.
Russian troops launch massive air strike on Sumy17.09.24, 00:36 • 96622 views