All information was transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine: guerrillas scouted the russian Baltic Fleet in St. Petersburg

Ukrainian guerrillas are watching the russian fleet not only in the occupied Crimea, but even in St. Petersburg. UNN writes about this with reference to "ATESH".

Our agents started collecting data on the Russian Baltic fleet. In the process, we collected data on the number of ships and submarines in the port of Kronstadt. About a dozen ships of various types were recorded, mainly corvettes, anti-submarine boats, minesweepers and two submarines - summarized in ATES.

The guerrillas noted that they continue to conduct reconnaissance and pass all the information they gather to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

